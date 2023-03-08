Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Position Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,397,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 841,334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 132.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,201,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 685,171 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 75.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 569,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,477,000 after buying an additional 563,601 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADPT opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

