Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its FY 2023 guidance at $15.15-$15.45 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $3.65-$3.70 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $344.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.