Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,113,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 592,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,681,000 after buying an additional 110,397 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIN opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.97. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

