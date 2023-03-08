Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10.

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,435,566.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,435,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

