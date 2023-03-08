Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Pictet North America Advisors SA’s 4th Largest Position

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,817.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263,295 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,784.6% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 218,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 206,868 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 15,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,677.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 444,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,541,000 after acquiring an additional 419,742 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,855.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,004,000 after acquiring an additional 525,831 shares during the period. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,553.8% in the third quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

