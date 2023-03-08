Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,712.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,474,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,723,000 after acquiring an additional 40,381,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,690.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 19,286,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,845,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

