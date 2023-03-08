Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,905.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

