Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,519.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,188 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

