Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,440.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,823,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705,135 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.
Insider Activity
Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %
GOOGL opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
See Also
