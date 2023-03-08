Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,440.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,823,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705,135 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

