Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE) Insider Stephanie Eastment Buys 9,553 Shares

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 9,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £6,400.51 ($7,696.62).

Stephanie Eastment also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, February 11th, Stephanie Eastment sold 9,553 shares of Alternative Income REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £6,591.57 ($7,926.37).

Alternative Income REIT Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON:AIRE opened at GBX 68.31 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.99 million, a PE ratio of 426.94 and a beta of 0.77. Alternative Income REIT PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.50 ($1.04). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

Alternative Income REIT Dividend Announcement

About Alternative Income REIT

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,750.00%.

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

