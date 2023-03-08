Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,518 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $958.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

