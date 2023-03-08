American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report issued on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

NYSE AMH opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.94%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

