AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 256.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 33.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMSF. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Further Reading

