Analyzing Solid Power (SLDP) and The Competition

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Solid Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -87.17% -126.36% -19.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -58.19 Solid Power Competitors $704.16 million $13.12 million 5.24

This table compares Solid Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Solid Power’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solid Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 1 0 2.17 Solid Power Competitors 67 457 976 50 2.65

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.38, indicating a potential upside of 84.71%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 31.83%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Solid Power has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Power rivals beat Solid Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.