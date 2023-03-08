Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 8.5% of Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.94.

Apple stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

