Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Arch Resources Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05. Arch Resources has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 38.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

