Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

