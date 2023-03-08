Asset Entities Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 15th (NASDAQ:ASST)

Asset Entities’ (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 15th. Asset Entities had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Asset Entities’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Asset Entities Price Performance

Shares of ASST opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.98.

Get Asset Entities alerts:

About Asset Entities

(Get Rating)

See Also

Asset Entities Inc is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.