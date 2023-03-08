Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Purchases 297 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 297 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($182.14).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Jayne Cottam acquired 273 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($180.56).

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jayne Cottam acquired 160 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of GBX 9,120 ($109.67).

Assura Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,262.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 55.87. Assura Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 47.43 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.35 ($0.87).

Assura Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.90) to GBX 65 ($0.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 62 ($0.75) to GBX 56 ($0.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 66.50 ($0.80).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

