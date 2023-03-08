Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) PT Raised to GBX 160 at Jefferies Financial Group

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to GBX 160 ($1.92) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 46.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 175 ($2.10) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 480 ($5.77).

LON:AML opened at GBX 297 ($3.57) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.03, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.14. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 85.66 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,050.50 ($12.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 181.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 182.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman acquired 11,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £26,347.20 ($31,682.54). 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

