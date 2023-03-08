AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Acumen Capital lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$35.00. The stock traded as low as C$20.65 and last traded at C$20.76, with a volume of 33940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.45.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACQ. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.58.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.68. The firm has a market cap of C$532.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

