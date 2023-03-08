Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.25

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.25 and last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 86546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,360 shares of company stock worth $123,008. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.