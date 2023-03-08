Avation (LON:AVAP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Avation (LON:AVAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.07) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.12% from the stock’s current price.

Avation Stock Performance

Shares of AVAP opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.67) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.74. Avation has a 12-month low of GBX 60.66 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 143.49 ($1.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £96.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avation news, insider Roderick Douglas Mahoney sold 148,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.39), for a total value of £172,453.72 ($207,375.81). 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 14 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 23 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned and managed a fleet of 39 aircraft.

