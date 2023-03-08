Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Down 7.4% in February

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVY opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.27. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after purchasing an additional 437,559 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,211 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.