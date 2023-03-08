Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

