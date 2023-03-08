Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.63 billion, a PE ratio of -349.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock worth $6,994,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.