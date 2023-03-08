Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLDP. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,480 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 25.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 53,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 292.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,159,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 864,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

