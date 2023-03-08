Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stake Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 962 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,898.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,877. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 6,552 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $196,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,190. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $27,898.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $681,877. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,667 shares of company stock worth $348,893. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $226.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $27.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

