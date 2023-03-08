Barclays Raises Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 295

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

LON:CNE opened at GBX 252 ($3.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 185.78 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.16). The company has a market cap of £793.98 million, a PE ratio of 178.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.40.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

