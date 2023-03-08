Barclays Raises Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target to GBX 295

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 295 ($3.55) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
LON:CNE opened at GBX 252 ($3.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 185.78 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.16). The company has a market cap of £793.98 million, a PE ratio of 178.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 246.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.40.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
