Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $93.55 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $958.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

