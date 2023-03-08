Berenberg Bank Increases Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 960

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 925 ($11.12) to GBX 960 ($11.54) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.62) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 785 ($9.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,050 ($12.63) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,073.22 ($12.91).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Down 0.4 %

HL opened at GBX 832.40 ($10.01) on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,081.50 ($13.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.23, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 879.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 857.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Hargreaves Lansdown

In other news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £39,799.35 ($47,858.77). Company insiders own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.