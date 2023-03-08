BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $93.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

