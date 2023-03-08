Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,612.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 50,760 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $849,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $254.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.92 and its 200-day moving average is $245.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Insider Activity

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.