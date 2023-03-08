Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,402 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 2.3 %

BPMC stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.