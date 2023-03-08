B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 380 at Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 350 ($4.21) to GBX 380 ($4.57) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BME. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.53) to GBX 550 ($6.61) in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.75) to GBX 415 ($4.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.71) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.98) to GBX 555 ($6.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 499.38 ($6.00).

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of BME opened at GBX 497.70 ($5.98) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 458.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 396.65. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.52 ($7.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($29,220.78). Company insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

