B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.61) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 460 ($5.53). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BME. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.71) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.75) to GBX 415 ($4.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.98) to GBX 555 ($6.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 499.38 ($6.00).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 497.70 ($5.98) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 458.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 396.65. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.15 and a beta of 1.11. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.52 ($7.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £22,450 ($26,996.15). Company insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

