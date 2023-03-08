Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,519 iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.74. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

