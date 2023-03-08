Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,300 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TME shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of TME opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.