Boothbay Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TARA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

