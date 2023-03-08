Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,672,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.