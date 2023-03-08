Boothbay Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,600 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Stock Down 1.6 %

GGB opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

