Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 643,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FLFVR stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12.

