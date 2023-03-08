Bowen Fintech Plc (LON:BWN) Insider Aamir Ali Quraishi Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Bowen Fintech Plc (LON:BWN – Get Rating) insider Aamir Ali Quraishi sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £80,000 ($96,200.10).

Bowen Fintech Stock Performance

Bowen Fintech stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Bowen Fintech Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

