Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,899.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

