Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.79

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bowlero Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Insider Activity at Bowlero

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bowlero news, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett I. Parker sold 32,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $521,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,799,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,786,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 967,148 shares of company stock worth $14,053,212 in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bowlero by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 220,643 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Bowlero by 5.4% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 489,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the third quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 1,446.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

