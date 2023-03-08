Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New $20.75 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 216,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,748,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 607.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,133.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,368,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,182 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $3,443,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,712.0% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 90,306.4% during the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 210,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 210,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
