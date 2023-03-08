Brandes Investment Partners LP Makes New $20.75 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 216,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 607.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2,133.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,368,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $800,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,182 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $3,443,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,712.0% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 90,306.4% during the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 210,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 210,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

