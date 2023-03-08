BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. 1,843,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 2,274,871 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $16.52.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBIO. Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $225,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 607,287 shares of company stock worth $6,178,072. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05.
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
