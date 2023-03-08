BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.94

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 2584641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 62,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $687,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,933.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 607,287 shares of company stock worth $6,178,072. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,004,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,734 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,223,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 102,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 875,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

