Brokers Set Expectations for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WhiteHorse Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WHF. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Bolduc acquired 7,690 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,571. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 205.80%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Stories

