Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.